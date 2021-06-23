WORD OF THE DAY
Facetiae [fuh-see-shee-ee] (noun) amusing or witty remarks or writings.
FILM FACTS
In "The Incredibles," what was the name of Helen Parr's incredible alter ego?
A. Elastigirl
B. Hawk Girl
C. Cat Woman
D. Starfire
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
345: The highest elevation is Florida is 345 feet above sea level.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 23, 1992: Mafia boss John Gotti, who was nicknamed the "Teflon Don" after escaping unscathed from several trials during the 1980s, is sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty on 14 accounts of conspiracy to commit murder and racketeering.
POLL: Should Congress pass an infrastructure bill?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Jason Mraz (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Each day is the scholar of yesterday." - Publilius Syrus
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Elastigirl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.