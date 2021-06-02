WORD OF THE DAY
Djellabahor [juh-lah-buh] (noun) a loose-fitting hooded gown or robe worn by men in North Africa.
TV TRIVIA
On "Gunsmoke," what actor left Gunsmoke to become one of the biggest movie stars of the 1970s?
A. Clint Eastwood
B. Robert Blake
C. Robert Duvall
D. Burt Reynolds
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
400: A parrot's bite can exert anywhere between 300-400 pounds per square inch.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 2, 1935: Baseball player Babe Ruth ends his Major League playing career after 22 seasons, 10 World Series and 714 home runs.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Wayne Brady (49)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It's easy to make a buck. It's a lot tougher to make a difference." - Tom Brokaw
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Burt Reynolds
