WORD OF THE DAY
Yataghan [yat-uh-gan, -guh n] (noun) a Turkish saber having a doubly curved blade, concave toward the hilt, and a hilt with a prominent pommel and no guard.
TV TRIVIA
On "Community," which two charactes host a fake morning television show?
A. Troy and Pierce
B. Jeff and Abed
C. Jeff and Britta
D. Troy and Abed
NUMBER TO KNOW
2,400: There are over 2,400 species of mantis.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 16, 1884: The first roller coaster in America opens at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, New York. Known as a switchback railway, it was the brainchild of LaMarcus Thompson, traveled approximately 6 miles per hour and cost a nickel to ride.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Golfer Phil Mickelson (51)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Our happiness depends on wisdom all the way." - Sophocles
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Troy and Abed
