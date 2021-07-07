WORD OF THE DAY
Radicle [rad-i-kuh l] (noun) 1. (botany) a. the lower part of the axis of an embryo; the primary root; b. a rudimentary root; radicel or rootlet; 2. (chemistry) (formerly) radical; 3. (anatomy) a small rootlike part or structure, as the beginning of a nerve or vein.
FILM FACTS
In "Aladdin," what did Abu grab in the Cave of Wonders that led to what appeared to be certain doom for both himself and Aladdin?
A. Emerald
B. Ruby
C. Gold piece
D. Doubloon
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
86: New Orleans has the highest relative humidity among big U.S. cities, with an average of nearly 86%.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 7, 1930: Construction of the Hoover Dam begins. Over the next five years, a total of 21,000 men would work ceaselessly to produce what would be the largest dam of its time, as well as one of the largest manmade structures in the world.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Drummer Ringo (81)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Work is much more fun than fun." - Noel Coward
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Ruby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.