WORD OF THE DAY

Xeric [zeer-ik] (adjective) of, relating to or adapted to a dry environment.

TV TRIVIA

In the opening credits of the first couple of seasons of "The Waltons," what was the father bringing home?

A. A radio

B. Washing machine

C. Record player

D. Cow

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

27.4 billion: An estimated 27.4 billion disposable diapers are used each year in the U.S.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

July 14, 1789: Parisian revolutionaries and mutinous troops storm and dismantle the Bastille, a royal fortress and prison that had come to symbolize the tyranny of the Bourbon monarchs.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

MMA fighter Conor McGregor (33)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The very essence of instinct is that it's followed independently of reason." - Charles Darwin

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. A radio

