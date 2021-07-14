WORD OF THE DAY
Xeric [zeer-ik] (adjective) of, relating to or adapted to a dry environment.
TV TRIVIA
In the opening credits of the first couple of seasons of "The Waltons," what was the father bringing home?
A. A radio
B. Washing machine
C. Record player
D. Cow
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
27.4 billion: An estimated 27.4 billion disposable diapers are used each year in the U.S.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 14, 1789: Parisian revolutionaries and mutinous troops storm and dismantle the Bastille, a royal fortress and prison that had come to symbolize the tyranny of the Bourbon monarchs.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
MMA fighter Conor McGregor (33)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The very essence of instinct is that it's followed independently of reason." - Charles Darwin
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. A radio
