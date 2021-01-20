WORD OF THE DAY
Juvenilia [joo-vuh-nil-ee-uh, -nil-yuh] (noun) works, especially writings, produced in one's youth.
TV TRIVIA
On "Leave It To Beaver," what was the name of Beaver's father?
A. Ward Cleaver
B. Wallace Cleaver
C. Eddie Cleaver
D. Theodore Cleaver
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
150: Each day, up to 150 species of plant, insect, bird and mammal become extinct.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 20, 1981: Minutes after Ronald Reagan's inauguration as the 40th president of the United States, the 52 U.S. captives held at the U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, are released, ending the 444-day Iran Hostage Crisis.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actor Rainn Wilson (55)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." - Charles Spurgeon
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Ward Cleaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.