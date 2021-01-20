USCapitolFlagsHC1507_source.tif
WORD OF THE DAY

Juvenilia [joo-vuh-nil-ee-uh, -nil-yuh] (noun) works, especially writings, produced in one's youth.

TV TRIVIA

On "Leave It To Beaver," what was the name of Beaver's father?

A. Ward Cleaver

B. Wallace Cleaver

C. Eddie Cleaver

D. Theodore Cleaver

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

150: Each day, up to 150 species of plant, insect, bird and mammal become extinct.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Jan. 20, 1981: Minutes after Ronald Reagan's inauguration as the 40th president of the United States, the 52 U.S. captives held at the U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, are released, ending the 444-day Iran Hostage Crisis.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Rainn Wilson (55)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." - Charles Spurgeon

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Ward Cleaver

