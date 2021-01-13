Monday is the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service.
WORD OF THE DAY
Aggiornamento [uh-jawr-nuh-men-toh] (noun) the act of bringing something up to date to meet current needs.
FILM FACTS
In "Uncle Buck," What does Buck cook for Myles on his birthday?
A. Waffles
B. A turkey
C. Pizza
D. Giant pancakes
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
114 million: Quarterback Sam Bradford has earned over $114 million over his seven-year career in the NFL and has never once been to the playoffs or a Pro Bowl.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 13, 1128: Pope Honorius II grants a papal sanction to the military order known as the Knights Templar, declaring it to be an army of God.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Liam Hemsworth (31)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You must do the things you think you cannot do." - Eleanor Roosevelt
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Giant pancakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.