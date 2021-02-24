WORD OF THE DAY
Fissiparous [fi-sip-er-uh s] (adjective) reproducing by fission.
FILM FACTS
In "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," what does Steve name the shark that killed his friend?
A. Great White
B. Jaguar Shark
C. Tiger
D. Zissou Shark
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
3,700: A saltwater crocodile can slam its jaws shut with a force of 3,700 psi - enough to bite through steel.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 24, 1836: In San Antonio, Col. William Travis issues a call for help on behalf of the Texan troops defending the Alamo, an old Spanish mission and fortress under attack by the Mexican army.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." - A. A. Milne
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Jaguar Shark
