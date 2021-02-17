WORD OF THE DAY
Quodlibet [kwod-luh-bet] (noun) a subtle or elaborate argument or point of debate, usually on a theological or scholastic subject.
TV TRIVIA
On "Boston Legal," which actress and former "Golden Girl" played client and sometimes employee Catherine Piper?
A. Bea Arthur
B. Betty White
C. Estelle Getty
D. Jean Stapleton
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20 million: According to the National Ocean Service, the oceans hold about 20 million pounds of gold, suspended in normal seawater.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 17, 1904: Giacomo Puccini's opera "Madame Butterfly" premieres at the La Scala theatre in Milan, Italy.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Michael Jordan (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I am still learning." - Michelangelo
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Betty White
