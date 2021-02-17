Cold morning
WORD OF THE DAY

Quodlibet [kwod-luh-bet] (noun) a subtle or elaborate argument or point of debate, usually on a theological or scholastic subject.

TV TRIVIA

On "Boston Legal," which actress and former "Golden Girl" played client and sometimes employee Catherine Piper?

A. Bea Arthur

B. Betty White

C. Estelle Getty

D. Jean Stapleton

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

20 million: According to the National Ocean Service, the oceans hold about 20 million pounds of gold, suspended in normal seawater.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Feb. 17, 1904: Giacomo Puccini's opera "Madame Butterfly" premieres at the La Scala theatre in Milan, Italy.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Michael Jordan (58)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I am still learning." - Michelangelo

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Betty White

