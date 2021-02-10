morning ritual.TIF

Manqué [mahng-key] (adjective) having failed, missed or fallen short, especially because of circumstances or a defect of character; unsuccessful; unfulfilled or frustrated (usually used postpositively).

In what large city in the southern United States does "Gone with the Wind" take place?

A. Atlanta

B. New Orleans

C. Houston

D. Memphis

(Answer at bottom of column)

20,000: The National Earthquake Information Center now locates about 20,000 earthquakes each year, or about 55 per day.

Feb. 10, 1996: After three hours, world chess champion Garry Kasparov loses the first game of a six-game match against Deep Blue, an IBM computer capable of evaluating 200 million moves per second.

Movie actress Chloë Grace Moretz (24)

"Neither blame or praise yourself." - Plutarch

A. Atlanta

