WORD OF THE DAY

Jacquard [jak-ahrd, juh-kahrd] (noun) a fabric with an elaborately woven pattern produced on a Jacquard loom.

TV TRIVIA

What hospital is "Scrubs" set in?

A. Faithful Heart

B. Broken Heart

C. Hopeful Heart

D. Sacred Heart

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

15: More than half the population of Kenya is under the age of 15.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Dec. 9, 1992: 1,800 U.S. Marines arrive in Mogadishu, Somalia, to spearhead a multinational force aimed at restoring order in the country.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actress Judi Dench (86)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share." - W. Clement Stone

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Sacred Heart

