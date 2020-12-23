WORD OF THE DAY
Scapulimancy [skap-yuh-luh-man-see] (noun) divination of the future by observation of the cracking of a mammal's scapula that has been heated by a fire or hot instrument.
TV TRIVIA
On "Hawaii 5-0," what is "Hawaii 5-0"?
A. The main highway around Honolulu
B. The police emergency phone number
C. A Hawaii state special police unit
D. Steve McGarrett's badge number
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,312: Israel's Dead Sea is 1,312 feet below sea level.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 23, 1888: Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, suffering from severe depression, cuts off the lower part of his left ear with a razor while staying in Arles, France.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Eddie Vedder (56)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Syllables govern the world." - George Bernard Shaw
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. A Hawaii state special police unit
