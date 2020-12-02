WORD OF THE DAY
Zabaglione [zah-buh l-yoh-nee] (noun) a foamy, custard-like mixture of egg yolks, sugar and Marsala wine, usually served hot or chilled as a dessert.
FILM FACTS
In "Aladdin," what was the name of Princess Jasmine's tiger?
A. Rani
B. Maharani
C. Maharaja
D. Rajah
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
30: Queen Elizabeth II has had over 30 corgis in her lifetime.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 2, 2001: The Enron Corporation files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a New York court, sparking one of the largest corporate scandals in U.S. history.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Britney Spears (39)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"We choose our joys and sorrows long before we experience them." - Khalil Gibran
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Rajah
