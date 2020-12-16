WORD OF THE DAY
Macerate [mas-uh-reyt] (verb) to soften or separate into parts by steeping in a liquid.
FILM FACTS
In "Die Hard," what advice is given to John McClane (Bruce Willis) by a fellow passenger on how to overcome jet lag?
A. "Take off your shoes and socks and walk around on the rug making fists with your toes"
B. "Drink a strong black coffee with no milk and plenty of sweetex"
C. "Hold your breath under a cold shower until bingo, it feels good"
D. "Keep your watch on New York time"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
100: Turtles can live for more than 100 years.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 16, 1773: In Boston Harbor, a group of Massachusetts colonists disguised as Mohawk Indians board three British tea ships and dump 342 chests of tea into the harbor.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Krysten Ritter (39)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A good laugh is sunshine in the house." - William Makepeace Thackeray
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. "Take off your shoes and socks and walk around on the rug making fists with your toes"
