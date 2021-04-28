WORD OF THE DAY
Zoomorphic [zoh-uh-mawr-fik] (adjective) 1. of or relating to a deity or other being conceived of as having the form of an animal; 2. characterized by a highly stylized or conventionalized representation of animal forms; 3. representing or using animal forms.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Smurfs," what does Papa Smurf dream of becoming?
A. A master at science
B. The leader of a choir
C. A champion at whistling
D. Time traveller
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
55,000: Water jets with water pressure between 20,000 and 55,000 psi can cut through steel.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 28, 1945: "Il Duce," Benito Mussolini, and his mistress, Clara Petacci, are shot by Italian partisans who had captured the couple as they attempted to flee to Switzerland.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Jessica Alba (40)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The mystery of government is not how Washington works but how to make it stop." - P. J. O'Rourke
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. The leader of a choir
