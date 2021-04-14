WORD OF THE DAY
Melanosis [mel-uh-noh-sis] (noun) abnormal deposition or development of black or dark pigment in the tissues; a discoloration caused by this.
TV TRIVIA
In "Pokémon," what was Ash's very first Pokemon?
A. Bulbasaur
B. Charmander
C. Pikachu
D. Squirtle
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
50,000: Lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees F (five times hotter than the surface of the sun).
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
April 14, 1965: President Abraham Lincoln is shot in the head at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died the next morning.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations." - Benjamin Disraeli
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Pikachu
