Lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees F (five times hotter than the surface of the sun).

WORD OF THE DAY

Melanosis [mel-uh-noh-sis] (noun) abnormal deposition or development of black or dark pigment in the tissues; a discoloration caused by this.

TV TRIVIA

In "Pokémon," what was Ash's very first Pokemon?

A. Bulbasaur

B. Charmander

C. Pikachu

D. Squirtle

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

April 14, 1965: President Abraham Lincoln is shot in the head at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln died the next morning.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (44)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations." - Benjamin Disraeli

TRIVIA ANSWER

C. Pikachu

