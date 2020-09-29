WORD OF THE DAY
brassage [bras-ij] (noun) a charge to cover the costs of coining money.
FILM FACTS
What kind of food does Kevin the bird enjoy in "Up"?
A. Candy
B. Apple
C. Chocolate
D. Carrot
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20 million: More than 20 million meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere every day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Sept. 29, 1988: Stacy Allison of Portland, Oregon, becomes the first American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Halsey (26)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"One fails forward toward success." - Charles Kettering
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Chocolate
