WORD OF THE DAY
magniloquent [mag-nil-uh-kwuh nt] (adjective) speaking or expressed in a lofty or grandiose style; pompous; bombastic; boastful.
TV TRIVIA
In "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," what is the name of the song that Charlie writes for his band, Electric Dream Machine?
A. "Night Man Cometh"
B. "Day Man"
C. "Spew into this"
D. "Men Parts"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
2.5 billion: During a typical human lifespan, the human heart will beat about 2.5 billion times.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 6, 1866: Brothers John and Simeon Reno stage the first train robbery in American history, making off with $13,000 from an Ohio and Mississippi railroad train in Jackson County, Indiana.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Elisabeth Shue (57)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Everything that is made beautiful and fair and lovely is made for the eye of one who sees." - Rumi
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. "Day Man"
