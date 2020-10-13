WORD OF THE DAY
Dactylogram [dak-til-uh-gram] (noun) a fingerprint.
FILM FACTS
In "The Avengers," what is Agent Coulson's first name?
A. John
B. Steven
C. Phil
D. Cal
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
10,000: 7-Eleven sells 10,000 pots of coffee an hour, every hour, every day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Oct. 13, 1792: The cornerstone is laid for the White House in the newly designated capital city of Washington.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Oct. 13: Football player Jerry Rice (58)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." - Pele
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Phil
