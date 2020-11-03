Good morning! It's Election Day. This is the last day you can vote in the 2020 election.
WORD OF THE DAY
Velamentous [vĕl′ə-mĕn′təs] (adjective) resembling a veil in shape and composition.
TV TRIVIA
In "Home Improvement," who is Tim's next-door neighbor who never shows his entire face?
A. Al Borland
B. Wilson Wilson
C. Heidi Keppert
D. Sir Larry Houdini
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,600: In New York City, about 1,600 people are bitten by other humans every year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 3, 2014: One World Trade Center officially opens in Manhattan.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Model Kendall Jenner (25)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you." - Walt Whitman
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Wilson Wilson
