WORD OF THE DAY
Vallation [va-ley-shuh n] (noun) a rampart or entrenchment.
FILM FACTS
In "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," what was Ace Ventura wearing when he was going to be committed to a mental institution?
A. A strapless gown
B. A tutu
C. Nothing
D. A toga
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
30: Large kangaroos can cover more than 30 feet with each jump.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 24, 1859: "On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection," a scientific work by British naturalist Charles Darwin, is published in England.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Sarah Hyland (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." - Albert Einstein
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. A tutu
