WORD OF THE DAY
Faveolate [fuh-vee-uh-leyt, -lit] (adjective) honeycombed; alveolate; pitted.
TV TRIVIA
In "All in the Family," what was the next door neighbors' son's name?
A. George Jefferson, Jr.
B. Leonard Jefferson
C. Louis Jefferson
D. Lionel Jefferson
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
300: A hedgehog's heart beats 300 times a minute on average.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Nov. 17, 1558: The Elizabethan Age when Queen Mary I, the monarch of England and Ireland since 1553, dies and is succeeded by her 25-year-old half-sister, Elizabeth.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Danny DeVito (76)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You forget that the fruits belong to all and that the land belongs to no one." - Jean-Jacques Rousseau
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Lionel Jefferson
