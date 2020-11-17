morning news.TIF
Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Faveolate [fuh-vee-uh-leyt, -lit] (adjective) honeycombed; alveolate; pitted.

TV TRIVIA

In "All in the Family," what was the next door neighbors' son's name?

A. George Jefferson, Jr.

B. Leonard Jefferson

C. Louis Jefferson

D. Lionel Jefferson

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

300: A hedgehog's heart beats 300 times a minute on average.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 17, 1558: The Elizabethan Age when Queen Mary I, the monarch of England and Ireland since 1553, dies and is succeeded by her 25-year-old half-sister, Elizabeth.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Movie actor Danny DeVito (76)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"You forget that the fruits belong to all and that the land belongs to no one." - Jean-Jacques Rousseau

TRIVIA ANSWER

D. Lionel Jefferson

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.