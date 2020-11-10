Happy Tuesday
Photo by Clare Black under Creative Commons license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

WORD OF THE DAY

Galeiform [guh-lee-uh-fawrm] (adjective) helmet-shaped; resembling a galea.

FILM FACTS

In "Jaws," what do Quint and Hooper compare to prove who is the better shark expert?

A. Muscles

B. Scars

C. Sharks teeth

D. Knives

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

2 billion: The IRS processes more than 2 billion pieces of paper each year.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Nov. 10, 1969: "Sesame Street," a TV show that would teach generations of young children the alphabet and how to count, makes its broadcast debut.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Country singer Miranda Lambert (37)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Leadership is not about you; it's about investing in the growth of others." - Ken Blanchard

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Scars

