WORD OF THE DAY

Elflock [elf-lok] (noun) a tangled lock of hair.

FILM FACTS

In "Up in the Air," what does the main character, Ryan Bingham, do for a living?

A. He fires people

B. He is a travelling salesman

C. He is a pilot

D. He is an insurance claims investigator

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

5.9: The average dollar bill has an estimated lifespan of 5.9 years, according to the Federal Reserve.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 4, 1970: In Kent, Ohio, 28 National Guardsmen fire their weapons at a group of antiwar demonstrators on the Kent State University campus, killing four students, wounding eight and permanently paralyzing another.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

TV actor Will Arnett (51)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"What is a soul? It's like electricity - we don't really know what it is, but it's a force that can light a room." - Ray Charles

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. He fires people

