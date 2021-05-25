WORD OF THE DAY
Zoetrope [zoh-ee-trohp] (noun) a device for giving an illusion of motion, consisting of a slitted drum that, when whirled, shows a succession of images placed opposite the slits within the drum as one moving image.
FILM FACTS
In "Unforgiven," what is the name of Clint Eastwood's character in the movie?
A. Will Munny
B. Morgan Allen
C. Ned Logan
D. Jed Cooper
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
9: The Chandler wobble or variation of latitude is a small deviation in the Earth's axis of rotation relative to the solid earth, amounts to change of about 9 metres (30 ft) in the point at which the axis intersects the Earth's surface and has a period of 433 days.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 25, 1977: Memorial Day weekend opens with an intergalactic bang as the first of George Lucas' blockbuster "Star Wars" movies hits American theaters.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Gymnast Aly Raisman (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves." - Edmund Hillary
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Will Munny
