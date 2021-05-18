WORD OF THE DAY
Sanbenito [san-buh-nee-toh] (noun) (under the Spanish Inquisition) 1. an ornamented garment worn by a condemned heretic at an auto-da-fé; 2. a penitential garment worn by a confessed heretic, of yellow for the penitent, of black for the impenitent.
TV TRIVIA
On "Arrested Development," which of these things is Tobias Funke known for?
A. He is a "never nude"
B. He is married to Lindsay Bluth
C. He is a former doctor turned actor
D. All of these
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
8,000: A blue whale's tongue weighs about 8,000 pounds. That's heavier than a female Asian elephant.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
May 18, 1896: In a major victory for supporters of racial segregation, the U.S. Supreme Court rules 7-1 that a Louisiana law providing for "equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races" on its railroad cars is constitutional.
POLL: May is National Barbecue Month. Which BBQ sauce style is your favorite?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Tina Fey (51)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?" - Vincent Van Gogh
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. All of these
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.