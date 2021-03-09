WORD OF THE DAY
Aitchbone [eych-bohn] (noun) the rump bone, as of beef; the cut of beef that includes this bone.
FILM FACTS
In "National Lampoon's Vacation," what amusement park was the Griswold family going to on their vacation?
A. Disneyland
B. Raging Rapids
C. Knotts Berry Farm
D. Wally World
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
300: White oak trees have an average life of 300 years and maximum life span of 600 years.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 9, 1959: The first Barbie doll goes on display at the American Toy Fair in New York City.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Oscar Isaac (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"I believe that every human mind feels pleasure in doing good to another." - Thomas Jefferson
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Wally World
