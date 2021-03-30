WORD OF THE DAY
Warrener [wawr-uh-ner, wor-] (noun) the keeper of a rabbit warren.
TV TRIVIA
On "Bonanza," who was the oldest son?
A. Candy
B. Adam
C. Hoss
D. Little Joe
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
20: Most species of oaks begin producing acorns at about 20 years old.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 30, 1981: President Ronald Reagan is shot in the chest outside a Washington, D.C., hotel by a deranged drifter named John Hinckley Jr.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Celine Dion (53)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Most people have the will to win, few have the will to prepare to win." - Bobby Knight
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Adam
