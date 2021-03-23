N1504P63008C.TIF

According to Beverage Marketing Corporation, the average American drinks 44.7 gallons of soda every year.

 Photo credit: Metro Creative

WORD OF THE DAY

Pabulum [pab-yuh-luh m] (noun) something that nourishes an animal or vegetable organism; food; nutriment; material for intellectual nourishment.

FILM FACTS

In "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," which of the following items did Harry use to get to Hogsmeade?

A. Flying car

B. Secret map

C. Broom

D. Train

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

44.7: According to Beverage Marketing Corporation, the average American drinks 44.7 gallons of soda every year.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 23, 1839: The initials "O.K." are first published in The Boston Morning Post. Meant as an abbreviation for "oll korrect," a popular slang misspelling of "all correct" at the time, OK steadily made its way into the everyday speech of Americans.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Kyrie Irving (29)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness." - Dalai Lama

TRIVIA ANSWER

B. Secret map

Recommended for you

+11
Top 10 US counties with the worst air pollution

Top 10 US counties with the worst air pollution

FindCare consulted the study from Harvard University researchers Wu et al., published in Science Advances in 2020, that linked long-term exposure to fine particulate matter pollution and increased vulnerability to COVID-19. FindCare ranked the top 10 counties according to their average PM2.5… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.