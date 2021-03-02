WORD OF THE DAY
Zugzwang [tsook-tsvahng] (noun) a situation in which a chess player is limited to moves that cost pieces or have a damaging positional effect.
TV TRIVIA
On "The Drew Carey Show," what is Drew's brother's name?
A. Kenny
B. Kyle
C. Steve
D. Stan
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
512: Thomas Edison was an inventor who accumulated 512 patents worldwide for his inventions. In the United States, Edison had 1,093 patents, but others were approved in countries around the globe.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
March 2, 1904: Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, the author and illustrator of such children's books as "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham," is born in Springfield, Massachusetts.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi (59)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"The wish for healing has always been half of health." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Steve
