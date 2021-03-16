morning_newspaper.TIF
WORD OF THE DAY

Harridan [hahr-i-dn] (noun) a scolding, vicious woman; hag; shrew.

TV TRIVIA

On "Macgyver," what does Macgyver do after he punches someone?

A. Shake his hand

B. Laugh

C. Nod his head

D. Cry

(Answer at bottom of column)

NUMBER TO KNOW

8.5: The Department of Agriculture estimates that the average American eats 8.5 pounds of pickles a year.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

March 16, 1802: The United States Military Academy - the first military school in the United States - is founded by Congress for the purpose of educating and training young men in the theory and practice of military science. Located at West Point, New York, the U.S. Military Academy is often simply known as West Point.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

Basketball player Blake Griffin (32)

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"No one can figure out your worth but you." - Pearl Bailey

TRIVIA ANSWER

A. Shake his hand

