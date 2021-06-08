WORD OF THE DAY
Paean [pee-uh n] (noun) any song of praise, joy or triumph; a hymn of invocation or thanksgiving to Apollo or some other ancient Greek deity.
FILM FACTS
In "Ray," who did Ray meet on the side of the Rocking Chair Club?
A. Quincy Jones
B. Billie Holiday
C. Leena Horne
D. Duke Ellington
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
22: While most penguins swim underwater at about 4-7 miles per hour, the gentoo can reach top speeds of 22 mph.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 8, 1968: James Earl Ray, an escaped American convict, is arrested in London, England, and charged with the assassination of African-American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Kanye West (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"My motto is: Contented with little, yet wishing for more." - Charles Lamb
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Quincy Jones
