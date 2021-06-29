WORD OF THE DAY
Ichnite [ik-nahyt] (noun) a fossil footprint.
TV TRIVIA
On "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," what was Mr. Rogers' first name?
A. Frank
B. Ted
C. John
D. Fred
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
500: The giant clam is the largest mollusk on Earth, capable of reaching 4 feet in length and weighing more than 500 pounds.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 29, 1995: The American space shuttle Atlantis docks with the Russian space station Mir to form the largest man-made satellite ever to orbit the Earth.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Basketball player Kawhi Leonard (30)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Many a trip continues long after movement in time and space have ceased." - John Steinbeck
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Fred
