WORD OF THE DAY
Daedal [deed-l] (adjective) 1. skillful; ingenious; 2. cleverly intricate; 3. diversified.
FILM FACTS
In "I Am Legend," what famous painting does Dr. Robert Neville have hanging in his living room?
A. "Waterlilies" by Monet
B. "Portrait of Dr. Gachet" by Vincent Van Gogh
C. "Mona Lisa" by Leonardo Da Vinci
D. "Starry Night' by Vincent Van Gogh
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
50: Most starfish have five arms that radiate from a central disc, but the number varies with the group. Some species have six or seven arms and others have 10-15 arms. The Antarctic Labidiaster annulatus can have over 50.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 22, 1944: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the G.I. Bill, an act of legislation designed to compensate returning members of the armed services - known as G.I.s - for their efforts in World War II.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Meryl Streep (72)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Parents were invented to make children happy by giving them something to ignore." - Ogden Nash
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. "Starry Night' by Vincent Van Gogh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.