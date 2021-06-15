WORD OF THE DAY
Wanigan [won-i-guh n] (noun) 1. a lumberjack's trunk; 2. a lumber camp's supply chest; 3. a small house on wheels or tractor treads, used as an office or shelter in temporary lumber camps; 4. (especially in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest) a lean-to or other small addition built onto a house trailer, cabin, etc.
TV TRIVIA
On "Firefly," who plays Capt. Malcolm Reynolds?
A. Adam Baldwin
B. Nathan Fillion
C. Sean Maher
D. Alan Tudyk
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
800: There are over 800 various IRS tax forms and schedules.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 15, 1215: Following a revolt by the English nobility against his rule, King John puts his royal seal on the Magna Carta, or "Great Charter." The document, essentially a peace treaty between John and his barons, guaranteed that the king would respect feudal rights and privileges, uphold the freedom of the church, and maintain the nation's laws.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Ice Cube (52)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Principles have no real force except when one is well-fed." - Mark Twain
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Nathan Fillion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.