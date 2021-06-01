WORD OF THE DAY
Eclosion [ih-kloh-zhuh n] (noun) (entomology) 1. the emergence of an adult insect from its pupal case; 2. the hatching of a larva from its egg.
TV TRIVIA
On "Family Guy," which person does the voice for Brian Griffin?
A. Mike Henry
B. None of these
C. Seth MacFarlane
D. Adam West
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
24.7: In 2008, the U.S. had around 24.7% of the world's 9.8 million prisoners.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
June 1, 1980: CNN (Cable News Network), the world's first 24-hour television news network, makes its debut.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Tom Holland (25)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Challenging the meaning of life is the truest expression of the state of being human." - Viktor E. Frankl
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Seth MacFarlane
