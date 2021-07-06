WORD OF THE DAY
Paginal [paj-uh-nl] (adjective) 1. of or relating to pages; 2. consisting of pages; 3. page for page: "a paginal reprint."
FILM FACTS
In "Bruce Almighty," what was Bruce's occupation?
A. Policeman
B. Lawyer
C. TV reporter
D. Bank clerk
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
25: In general, depending upon their size, raindrops fall between 15 and 25 mph no matter how high they are when they begin their descent.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 6, 1957: Althea Gibson claims the women's singles tennis title at Wimbledon and becomes the first African-American to win a championship at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Kevin Hart (42)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Don't forget to love yourself." - Soren Kierkegaard
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. TV reporter
