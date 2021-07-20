WORD OF THE DAY
Caconym [kak-uh-nim] (noun) a name, especially a taxonomic name, that is considered linguistically undesirable.
FILM FACTS
In "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," what was Ferris' girlfriend's first name?
A. Jennifer
B. Beth
C. Kathy
D. Sloane
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
700: According to IMDb, Louis Feuillade is the most prolific director in history. He directed over 700 films, most of them short- or medium-length.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 20, 1969: American astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV actress Sandra Oh (50)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"He is happiest, be he king or peasant, who finds peace in his home." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Sloane
