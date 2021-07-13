WORD OF THE DAY
Varix [vair-iks] (noun) 1. (pathology) also called varicosity; a permanent abnormal dilation and lengthening of a vein, usually accompanied by some tortuosity; a varicose vein; 2. (zoology) a ridgelike mark or scar on the surface of a shell at a former position of the lip of the aperture.
TV TRIVIA
On "Whose Line is it Anyway?," what is Colin Mochrie most ridiculed for by the other contestants?
A. His lack of hair
B. His weight
C. His height
D. His taste in shoes
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
55: With 55, Wilt Chamberlain still holds the NBA record for the most rebounds in a single game.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
July 13, 1960: In Los Angeles, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts is nominated for the presidency by the Democratic Party Convention, defeating Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson of Texas. The next day, Johnson was named Kennedy's running mate by a unanimous vote of the convention.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Harrison Ford (79)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It has been my experience that folks who have no vices have very few virtues." - Abraham Lincoln
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. His lack of hair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.