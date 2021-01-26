WORD OF THE DAY
Narcomania [nahr-kuh-mey-nee-uh] (noun) abnormal craving for a drug to deaden pain.
TV TRIVIA
On "Leave It To Beaver," what was Fred Rutherford's nickname for the place where he and Ward Cleaver worked?
A. Headquarters
B. The Salt Mines
C. The Grist Mill
D. Home Away From Home
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
25 million: An estimated 25 million meteoroids, micrometeoroids and other space debris enter Earth's atmosphere each day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 26, 1788: Captain Arthur Phillip guides a fleet of 11 British ships carrying convicts to the colony of New South Wales, effectively founding Australia. After overcoming a period of hardship, the fledgling colony began to celebrate the anniversary of this date with great fanfare.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
TV show host Ellen DeGeneres (63)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It is to be observed that 'angling' is the name given to fishing by people who can't fish." - Stephen Leacock
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. The Salt Mines
