WORD OF THE DAY
Fitch [fich] (noun) the European polecat, Mustela putorius.
FILM FACTS
In "Uncle Buck," how does Buck do laundry?
A. He sprays them outside with a hose
B. He doesn't
C. He uses the ceiling fan and microwave
D. The uses the washer and dryer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
4,000: The oldest perfume factory in the world was unearthed in Cyprus and was dated back to the Bronze Age, about 4,000 years ago.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 19, 1809: Poet, author and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe is born in Boston.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Dolly Parton (75)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." - Abraham Lincoln
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. He uses the ceiling fan and microwave
