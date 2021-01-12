WORD OF THE DAY
Weatherly [weth -er-lee] (adjective) (of a ship or boat) making very little leeway when close-hauled.
TV TRIVIA
On "Dexter," What was Dexter's adopted father's occupation?
A. Forensic scientist
B. Homicide detective
C. Fireman
D. Factory assemblyman
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1: Niagara Falls moves toward Lake Erie at a rate of about 1 foot per year.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Jan. 12, 1932: Ophelia Wyatt Caraway, a Democrat from Arkansas, becomes the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Zayn Malik (28)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"What I am looking for is a blessing not in disguise." - Jerome K. Jerome
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Homicide detective
