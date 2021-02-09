WORD OF THE DAY
Yttrium [ih-tree-uh m] (noun) a rare trivalent metallic element, found in gadolinite and other minerals. Symbol: Y; atomic weight: 88.905; atomic number: 39; specific gravity: 4.47.
TV TRIVIA
On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," to what position has Geordi La Forge been promoted by the commencement of the second season?
A. Pilot
B. Medical officer
C. Chief engineer
D. Security officer
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
89.7: According to a pet owners survey, there were about 89.7 million dogs owned in the United States in 2017.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 9, 1971: Pitcher Leroy "Satchel" Paige becomes the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Michael B. Jordan (34)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"In comic strips, the person on the left always speaks first." - George Carlin
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. Chief engineer
