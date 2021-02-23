WORD OF THE DAY
Velouté [vuh-loo-tey] (noun) a smooth white sauce made with meat, poultry or fish stock.
TV TRIVIA
On "Boston Legal," who portrayed incurable romantic Ivan Tiggs in a recurring role?
A. Robert Redford
B. Tom Selleck
C. Wayne Newton
D. Brian Dennehy
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
200: There are believed to be around 200 different species of jellyfish, not all of which can sting.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 23, 1945: During the bloody Battle for Iwo Jima, U.S. Marines from the 3rd Platoon, E Company, 2nd Battalion, 28th Regiment of the 5th Division take the crest of Mount Suribachi, the island's highest peak and most strategic position, and raise the U.S. flag. Marine photographer Louis Lowery was with them and recorded the event.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actress Dakota Fanning (27)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"To be or not to be. That's not really a question." - Jean-Luc Godard
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Tom Selleck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.