WORD OF THE DAY
Fanfaron [fan-fuh-ron] (noun) a braggart; a fanfare.
FILM FACTS
In "Dodgeball," what phrase does White Goodman say to Peter, when White is waiting in Peter's room?
A. "Compraré su gimnasio"
B. "Nosotros le meceremos!"
C. "Dónde está la biblioteca, Pedro?"
D. "Tome los ciento mil dólares"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
$49.7 million: At $49.7 million, CarInsurance.com is currently the most expensive publicly reported domain name.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 2, 1904: Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, the author and illustrator of such beloved children's books as "The Cat in the Hat" and "Green Eggs and Ham," is born in Springfield, Massachusetts.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Pop singer Shakira (44)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Art is the triumph over chaos." - John Cheever
TRIVIA ANSWER
C. "Dónde está la biblioteca, Pedro?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.