WORD OF THE DAY
Paralogize [puh-ral-uh-jahyz] (verb) to draw conclusions that do not follow logically from a given set of assumptions.
FILM FACTS
In "Gone with the Wind," what color dress is Scarlett wearing when she visits Rhett in prison?
A. Red
B. Green
C. White
D. She doesn't visit him
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
714 million: The volume of the Pacific Ocean, representing about half of the world's oceanic water, has been estimated at some 714 million cubic kilometers (171 million cubic miles).
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Feb. 16, 1923: In Thebes, Egypt, English archaeologist Howard Carter enters the sealed burial chamber of the ancient Egyptian ruler King Tutankhamen.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer The Weeknd (31)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"My life needs editing." - Mort Sahl
TRIVIA ANSWER
B. Green
