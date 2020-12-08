WORD OF THE DAY
Taffrail [taf-reyl, -ruh l] (noun) the upper part of the stern of a ship.
FILM FACTS
In "Aladdin," where did Aladdin find the Genie's lamp?
A. Flea market
B. Jafar found the lamp and Aladdin stole it
C. He didn't, Genie found him
D. Cave of Wonders
NUMBER TO KNOW
4: Giant panda bears give birth to 4-ounce baby pandas.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 8, 1980: John Lennon, a former member of the Beatles, the rock group that transformed popular music in the 1960s, is shot and killed by an obsessed fan in New York City.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper Nicki Minaj (38)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"A light wind swept over the corn, and all nature laughed in the sunshine." - Anne Bronte
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Cave of Wonders
