WORD OF THE DAY
Paronomasia [par-uh-noh-mey-zhuh, -zhee-uh, -zee-uh] (noun) the use of a word in different senses or the use of words similar in sound to achieve a specific effect, as humor or a dual meaning; punning.
TV TRIVIA
On "Hawaii 5-0," what was Steve McGarrett's catch phrase?
A. "Book 'em Dano"
B. "Bust 'em Dano"
C. "Lock 'em up Danny"
D. "You're nailed"
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
22: A koala bear sleeps 22 hours of every day.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 29, 1890: In the final chapter of the American Indian Wars, the U.S. Cavalry kills 146 Sioux at Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Movie actor Jude Law (48)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"If you have an important point to make, don't try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time - a tremendous whack." - Winston Churchill
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. "Book 'em Dano"
