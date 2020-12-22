WORD OF THE DAY
Salubrious [suh-loo-bree-uh s] (adjective) favorable to or promoting health; healthful.
FILM FACTS
In "Die Hard," who is the leader of the thieves acting as terrorists?
A. Col. Stuart
B. Salem Abu Aziz
C. Simon Gruber
D. Hans Gruber
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
15 million: The human body creates and kills 15 million red blood cells per second.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 22, 1808: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony given world premiere in Vienna.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Rapper DaBaby (29)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"My fake plants died because I did not pretend to water them." - Mitch Hedberg
TRIVIA ANSWER
D. Hans Gruber
