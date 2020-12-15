WORD OF THE DAY
Panoptic [pan-op-tik] (adjective) considering all parts or elements; all inclusive.
TV TRIVIA
Who is the main character on "Scrubs"?
A. Dr. John Dorian
B. Dr. Chris Turk
C. Dr. Elliot Reid
D. Dr. Perry Cox
(Answer at bottom of column)
NUMBER TO KNOW
1,300: Thomas Alva Edison patented almost 1,300 inventions in his lifetime.
THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Dec. 15, 1791: Following ratification by the state of Virginia, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, known collectively as the Bill of Rights, become the law of the land.
FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS
Football player Josh Norman (33)
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated." - Confucius
TRIVIA ANSWER
A. Dr. John Dorian
